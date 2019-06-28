Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. Dailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES A. DAILEY MAY 25, 1935 - JUNE 21, 2019 We are saddened to announce that Charles Dailey passed away on the morning of June 21st at home with his family by his side. Charles (Chuck) Dailey was born on May 25, 1935 in Golden, Colorado to Avery and Lollie Dailey. Known fondly as "Mr. D." to his students, Chuck was Professor Emeritus at the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA), having taught there for over 35 years. While at IAIA he held, at various times, the positions of Museum Studies Department Chair and IAIA Museum Director, and was chosen as "Outstanding Instructor of the Year" seven times - holding the record of the most teaching awards ever bestowed upon to any faculty of IAIA. Chuck was instrumental in the development of the IAIA Museum Studies Program, Art History Program (having taught the first Art History courses), the IAIA Archives, and the formalization of the Honors Collection held within the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA). His work and the impact that he had upon tribal museums and cultural centers will be felt for generations to come. His students are now curators, directors, educators, collections managers, and tribal leaders across the United States and Canada. He led efforts in the development of numerous tribal museums and their exhibits country-wide and acted as a consultant in the creation of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian. Chuck Dailey now joins his beloved wife Carol Dailey and son Travis Ashkee Dailey. He is survived by his daughter Buffy Dailey Herrera, his son-in-law Quinn Herrera, and his grandson Dakota Cournoyer. A celebration of life for Chuck will be held at the Institute of American Indian Arts Auditorium on Saturday, July 13th at 10am. A potluck will be held directly afterwards. All are welcome to attend - 83 Avan Nu Po Road, Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the IAIA "Charles & Carol Dailey Memorial Scholarship for Museum Studies Students." This scholarship can be accessed at:

