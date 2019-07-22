Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES A. GERLACH. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES A. GERLACH MAY 20, 1932 - JULY 16, 2019 Charles A. Gerlach passed away July 16, 2019 to be with his Lord and his beloved wife, Pat, "Minnie" in heaven. Just in time for their wedding anniversary, July 21st. He will be greatly missed by his five children in New Mexico, granddaughter and great grandson in Colorado and his family and friends in New Mexico, Kentucky, Massachusetts and across the nation. He attended St Martin Catholic School in Louisville, KY where he grew up, and where he was a paperboy delivering the Courier Journal Newspaper. Learning the value of a dollar and the old adage, "a penny saved is a penny earned, "which stayed with him his entire life. He was an avid boxer in his youth, which instilled in him a love of exercise. He graduated from Louisville Male High School and then, graduated from the University of Louisville. After college, he worked for Kroger as a store manager. He enjoyed giving back to the community, becoming a member and former president of The Optimist Club. He helped to raise funds with various projects some of which were selling pickles on sticks during festivals and live trees at Christmas time. He helped coordinate projects such as talent shows and oratorical contests, as well as taking kids roller-skating, and go-kart racing. He loved to travel, often, going on road-trips with his family to places all across the U.S. and Canada. His greatest enjoyment was traveling with "Minnie" to faraway places like the Great Wall of China, riding camels at the pyramids in Egypt, cruising through the Panama Canal, and riding a gondola through the canals in Venice to name a few. They traveled the world over and loved sharing those experiences. Semi-retired, He moved the family to New Mexico. He managed the Camel Rock Campground at Tesuque Pueblo, where he also lived and continued his love of gardening, planting trees, flowers, and vegetables. He also enjoyed league bowling and especially enjoyed the friendships made with team members and the bowling community. His love of exercise also continued with his frequent participation in NM Senior Olympics, winning numerous medals in different events. Visitation from 4-5 pm and Rosary service from 5-6 pm at Berardinelli Funeral Home, Wednesday July 24, 2019. Funeral Mass at Tesuque Pueblo, San Diego Church at 9 am on Thursday July 25th, 2019, burial to follow at National Cemetery, Santa Fe NM at 11:15am. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 23, 2019

