Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Manley" Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES MANLEY ALLEN 1935 TO 2020 Charles "Manley" Allen, a Santa Rosa boy, athlete, UNM graduate, PIKE, butcher, marine, lifelong Coca-Cola employee, New Mexico history buff, winning bridge player, two-step dancing whiz, Unitarian Universalist, golfer, gambler, senior Olympian basketball player, and lover of chocolate milkshakes passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 24. Manley spent his youth in Tucumcari and then Santa Rosa helping in his parents' grocery store just off Highway 66. He graduated from UNM, paying his own way by working as a butcher at Safeway. He married Elissa Ledbetter Allen in 1965, then lived in Lubbock, Houston, and Atlanta. He returned to Santa Fe in 1993. Manley was a "one-company man", working for Coca-Cola for 31 years. As a sales executive, he was among the first to champion and promote minority employees. His lifelong passion for saving money and making detailed financial plans allowed him to retire early at age 56. Manley cultivated an impressive group of amazing friends. He loved dancing at the La Fonda Hotel. He thrived on routines and rituals, including writing in his journal every day and calling family each Saturday morning. He was an avid planner with a relentless work ethic. He would jokingly ask others, "What is your 5-year plan?" He put the needs of others ahead of his own and often asked friends and strangers, "What can I do for you to make your day a little better?" While he got great joy from saving money, he was the first to grab his wallet when the check came. His financial generosity cannot be overstated. Manley is preceded in death by his parents Flener "Al" and Reba Allen, Elissa Allen (spouse), Kerry W. King (brother-in-law), Elissa Hutchinson (niece), and Kerry A. King (nephew). He is survived by Virginia King (sister), Paul Allen (son), Shannon Allen (daughter-in-law), Marisa Allen (daughter), Joseph Schwartz (son-in-law), Carol LaFaver (sister-in-law) Amy Lester (niece), Jeremy LaFaver (nephew), Miles Schwartz (grandson), Morgan Allen (granddaughter), and Sam Allen (grandson). Manley's love for his family and grandchildren was beyond compare. Even when he was ill, he traveled to see his grandson, Miles, play basketball one last time and insisted on visiting Morgan and Sam in his final days. Our family will deeply miss his constant phone calls and optimistic cheerleading for our success. His kind spirit, thick glasses, and all that he was will be honored in a memorial service in the future. Donations may be made in his honor to Santa Maria El Mirador where he served as President of the Foundation. Santa Maria El Mirador, Attn: Patricia Romero, 10 A-Van-Nu-Po, Santa Fe, NM 87508.

CHARLES MANLEY ALLEN 1935 TO 2020 Charles "Manley" Allen, a Santa Rosa boy, athlete, UNM graduate, PIKE, butcher, marine, lifelong Coca-Cola employee, New Mexico history buff, winning bridge player, two-step dancing whiz, Unitarian Universalist, golfer, gambler, senior Olympian basketball player, and lover of chocolate milkshakes passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 24. Manley spent his youth in Tucumcari and then Santa Rosa helping in his parents' grocery store just off Highway 66. He graduated from UNM, paying his own way by working as a butcher at Safeway. He married Elissa Ledbetter Allen in 1965, then lived in Lubbock, Houston, and Atlanta. He returned to Santa Fe in 1993. Manley was a "one-company man", working for Coca-Cola for 31 years. As a sales executive, he was among the first to champion and promote minority employees. His lifelong passion for saving money and making detailed financial plans allowed him to retire early at age 56. Manley cultivated an impressive group of amazing friends. He loved dancing at the La Fonda Hotel. He thrived on routines and rituals, including writing in his journal every day and calling family each Saturday morning. He was an avid planner with a relentless work ethic. He would jokingly ask others, "What is your 5-year plan?" He put the needs of others ahead of his own and often asked friends and strangers, "What can I do for you to make your day a little better?" While he got great joy from saving money, he was the first to grab his wallet when the check came. His financial generosity cannot be overstated. Manley is preceded in death by his parents Flener "Al" and Reba Allen, Elissa Allen (spouse), Kerry W. King (brother-in-law), Elissa Hutchinson (niece), and Kerry A. King (nephew). He is survived by Virginia King (sister), Paul Allen (son), Shannon Allen (daughter-in-law), Marisa Allen (daughter), Joseph Schwartz (son-in-law), Carol LaFaver (sister-in-law) Amy Lester (niece), Jeremy LaFaver (nephew), Miles Schwartz (grandson), Morgan Allen (granddaughter), and Sam Allen (grandson). Manley's love for his family and grandchildren was beyond compare. Even when he was ill, he traveled to see his grandson, Miles, play basketball one last time and insisted on visiting Morgan and Sam in his final days. Our family will deeply miss his constant phone calls and optimistic cheerleading for our success. His kind spirit, thick glasses, and all that he was will be honored in a memorial service in the future. Donations may be made in his honor to Santa Maria El Mirador where he served as President of the Foundation. Santa Maria El Mirador, Attn: Patricia Romero, 10 A-Van-Nu-Po, Santa Fe, NM 87508. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close