CHARLES ANTHONY ORTIZ Charles Anthony Ortiz (Charlie) born August 24, 1957, went home to his Lord on May 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother; Helen and sister; Eva. He is survived by his father; Benny Ortiz (Mary), brothers; Ben (Nancy), John (Geneva), sister; Johanna (Cindie), his love Joanne Anaya, best friends; Louie Noedel and Fred Baca. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Cristo Rey Church at 9:00 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 31, 2019