Santa Fe New Mexican

CHARLES ANTHONY ORTIZ (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES ANTHONY ORTIZ.
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Cristo Rey Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Cristo Rey Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHARLES ANTHONY ORTIZ Charles Anthony Ortiz (Charlie) born August 24, 1957, went home to his Lord on May 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother; Helen and sister; Eva. He is survived by his father; Benny Ortiz (Mary), brothers; Ben (Nancy), John (Geneva), sister; Johanna (Cindie), his love Joanne Anaya, best friends; Louie Noedel and Fred Baca. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Cristo Rey Church at 9:00 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.