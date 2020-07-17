CHARLES CHARLIE EDWARD CHAVEZ JANUARY 27, 1931 - APRIL 8, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Edward Chavez, 89, of Santa Fe, NM passed away April 8, 2020 due to natural causes. He was born January 27, 1931 in Alamosa, CO to his parents, Luis and Eduvigen Chavez. Charlie graduated from St. Michael's High School. He served with the U.S. Army from 24 June 1954 to 5 June 1956. He entered into active service in Albuquerque, NM and completed Basic Training at Fort Bliss, TX. He was stationed at Taukken Barracks, Worms, West Germany. He was a Gunner (90 mm gun) with Battery C, 67th Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion. He achieved the rank of Corporal in January 1956 and mustered out of the U.S. Army at Fort Chaffee, AR in June 1956. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Overseas Medal (Service in Germany), and the Good Conduct Medal. Charlie was a printer/typesetter for The Santa Fe New Mexican as well as some local businesses. He also worked for Cloud Cliff Bakery doing deliveries and back office support. Charlie was a caring father known for his sense of humor. Charlie is survived by his children Carla, Edward, Gregory, and Eddie as well as their spouses; two grandchildren, James and Marshall; three sisters, Gloria, Martha, and Marci; and two brothers, Roberto and John. A rosary will be held at St. Anne's Parish in Santa Fe, NM on Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, and for the health and safety of family and friends, restrictions are as follows: 125 people at the church and 25 people at the cemetery. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com