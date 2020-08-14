CHARLES CHUCK MERRITT DECEMBER 29, 1945 - JULY 16, 2020 Charles Edgar Merritt was born December 29, 1945 in Beaumont, TX (on the 100th anniversary of Texas statehood) and passed away July 16 in Mesa, AZ from complications following surgery. The son of William and Cecelia (Kuehne) Merritt, he grew up in Adelanto, CA and graduated from Victor Valley High School in 1963. He served four years in the Air Force as a radar technician. After graduating from the University of New Mexico, Chuck had a career as a civil engineer with the State of New Mexico Highway Department and State Engineer's Office. New Mexico was his home from 1971 to 2004 and he lived in Albuquerque, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, and White Rock. He then moved to Queen Creek, AZ and worked for the Arizona Department of Water Resources, retiring in 2016. Chuck loved to hike, ride his bicycle, look at cars, and take pictures of desert flowers. He is survived by his brother Bill (Charlotte) of Jerome, ID; his sister Ruth Jean Beeler (Jim) of St. Peters, MO; his former wife Therese Merritt of Albuquerque, NM; and twin sons Lincoln (Cecilia Youree) of Albuquerque, NM and Terence (Gabrielle) of Mount Angel, OR; granddaughters Avila, Rose, and Zelie; many cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors in Queen Creek, AZ. A funeral service will be held August 19th at 11 a.m. (Pacific) at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mount Angel, OR. The service will be streamed online at: www.stmarymtangel.org/
. Burial will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Friends of Bosque del Apache or Boyce Thompson Arboretum.