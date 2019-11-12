CHARLES DAVID BATTS NOVEMBER 20, 1940 - NOVEMBER 19, 2018 "Simple Gifts" A Shaker song by Elder Joseph 'Tis the gift to be simple, 'tis the gift to be free 'Tis the gift to come down where we ought to be, And when we find ourselves in the place just right, 'Twill be in the valley of love and delight. When true simplicity is gained, To bow and to bend we shan't be ashamed, To turn, turn will be our delight, Till by turning, turning we come 'round right. Your simple gifts continue to give us strength. We honor your birthday and hope you have the gift to be free.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 20, 2019