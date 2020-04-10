CHARLES CHARLIE EDWARD CHAVEZ JANUARY 27, 1931 - APRIL 8, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Edward Chavez, 89, of Santa Fe, NM passed away April 8th, 2020 due to natural causes. He was born January 27, 1931 in Alamosa, CO to his parents, Luis and Eduvigen Chavez. Charlie graduated from St. Michael's High School. He was a printer/typesetter for the Santa Fe New Mexican as well as some local businesses. He also worked for Cloud Cliff Bakery doing deliveries and back office support. Charlie was a caring father known for his sense of humor. Charlie is survived by his children Carla, Edward, Gregory, and Eddie as well as their spouses; two grandchildren, James and Marshall; three sisters, Gloria, Martha, and Marci; and two brothers, Roberto and John. Due to the current Corona Virus pandemic, and for the health and safety of family and friends, a formal funeral service and burial of his ashes will be held at a later date (TBD). "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 12, 2020