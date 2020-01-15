Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Nelson Sloan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES NELSON SLOAN Charles Nelson Sloan died unexpectedly on December 2, 2019 in Albuquerque. Charles was born on February 10, 1952 in Wichita Falls, TX to Charles and Dolly (Patton) Sloan. Charles grew up in Wichita Falls, dividing his time between playing sports, going to school, and spending time working in his family's pawn shops, Sloan's Loans. There he met a wide and colorful cast of characters who shared tall tales and small stories with him, inspiring him to become a wonderful storyteller throughout his life. He spent his summers with his paternal grandparents and his brother in Red River, NM. The boys ran pretty free. The days were filled with fishing, watching the daily "shoot out" downtown, observing the odd habits of adults, and, miraculously or perhaps surreptitiously, knowing exactly where and when the river was being stocked with fish. Charles attended the University of Texas at Austin from 1970 to 1974. Both of his children learned to "hook 'em horns!" as very small children. In 1974, Charles moved back to his grandparent's house in northern New Mexico where he was in the construction business for many years. He, together with other talented builders and artisans, created and ran DRS Inc. which built many structures throughout the area that set the bar for restoration and quality that still inspires local builders. Eventually, he came to work for the Museum of New Mexico as an exhibition fabricator and later Chief Preparator for what is now the New Mexico Museum of Art. Returning to the building trades, he engaged in construction and remodeling projects big and small. He was happiest while fly-fishing or tramping around the mountains and waters of the Rocky Mountains - especially the Yellowstone, the Rio Grande, and the Pecos River, where he spent many days over many years. Charles was very kind, charming, helpful when he liked you, and extremely good with his hands. He had a rare gift with infants and a twinkle in his eye for his elderly friends. He is survived by; his siblings, Cheryl Opie and Jim Sloan; his wife, Aline; former wife, Karen; and children, Tyler and Sarah; his black cat, Boombers, along with many friends near and far. A memorial celebration will be announced later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Amigos Bravos ( amigosbravos.org ). Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 17, 2020

