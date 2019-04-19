Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES R. PADILLA. View Sign

CHARLES R. PADILLA AUGUST 5, 1950 - APRIL 15, 2019 Our beloved brother, father, uncle and friend passed away suddenly on April 15, 2019 and is now in eternal glory in the loving arms of Our Lord Jesus. Charlie was called home after a life long struggle with numerous medical challenges. He inspired many by the strength, dignity and courage in which he handled his many life difficulties. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Sadie Padilla, and his beloved sister, Roberta Vigil. Those left behind to cherish his memories are his son, Erik (Jami), and their children Shelby, Oliver and Evie; his brother Leonard (Mildred) and his sons Miguel and Estevan; his sister Rosemary (Ray) and their children Joslyn (Alex) and Alyssa (Matthew); his nephew Darryl Vigil (Jerrica) and their daughter Kymarah; his grandnephews, Jaxon and Theodore and grandniece, Lola; aunts and uncle Jenny Romero, Stella Rivera, Tessie Rivera and Henry Geissler; and many cousins and friends. Born in Santa Fe on August 5, 1950, Charlie attended St. Michael's High School then Santa Fe High School where he graduated in 1968. He took numerous business and management classes at both the College of Santa Fe and Dallas Baptist University. In his later years, he responded to his love of good food and received a certificate in culinary arts in 2000. He had a remarkable professional career in the financing and banking industry, holding high-level positions in lending institutions in Texas, Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland. He shared countless stories of how he often "bucked" the system in order to help those in financial need. His generosity had no limits, professionally and otherwise. Charlie was a man of enormous faith in God and had a special devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe. He prayed the rosary faithfully to Our Lady every day, many days more than once. All one needed to do was call Charlie with a special intention and he would immediately offer a rosary. His faith often took him to the Santuario de Chimayo and the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis, where he would sit and pray in solitude. He was a parishioner at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community and attended mass regularly until he was physically unable to do so. To those who knew Charlie, he had a sense of humor and loved to tell stories and talk politics. He loved music immensely, working as a DJ at both KVSF and KTRC radio stations in the late 60's and early 70's. In the 60's, he played keyboard for a band called Legendary Sound and continued playing his keyboard until his passing. His siblings often took him to concerts and watched in admiration as music seemed to cloud Charlie's pain. He was an avid reader, loved playing cards for money and, when able, enjoyed camping with his family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed his time volunteering at St. Mike's athletic events. Sports always brought a smile to his face, especially when he watched his beloved Dallas Cowboys and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. There will be a rosary for Charlie on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at the Rosario Cemetery, where Charlie will be buried alongside his beloved sister, Roberta. The Rosary and Mass will be held at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Ray Moya, Steve Archuleta and Charlie's grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charlie to El Santuario de Chimayo. Charlie, while our hearts are heavy, our lives more empty, and our lights dimmer, we rejoice knowing that you are no longer suffering and in pain. You are now free.. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

1399 Luisa Street

Santa Fe , NM 87505

(505) 984-8600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 22, 2019

