Charles T. Wagner
CHARLES T. WAGNER Charles T. Wagner (Charlie) was born in McKeesport, PA on September 5, 1952 and went to be with Jesus on August 12, 2020 at the age of 68. Charlie suffered from several major medical issues for many years. He was hospitalized on July 1 and never returned home. Charlie was a sportsman who loved to hunt, fish, and target shoot. You can be sure he is walking around heaven with a fishing pole in his hand looking for a trout stream. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Janice Wagner. Charlie is survived by his son, Andrew Wagner and his wife, Debra, along with their two children, Shaelyn Martin and Abigail Wagner; his second son, Matthew Wagner and his two, children James Wagner and Esme' Wagner also survived him; his sister, Nancy Witkowski and husband, Tom Witkowski also survived Charlie. Due to COVID-19 a private memorial service will be held at the People's Church of Santa Fe. The family has suggested instead of flowers donations be made in his name to Heart and Soul Animal Sanctuary, www.heartandsoulnm.org or Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle Salazar Espanola, NM 87532 Phone: (505) 753-2288 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Family Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Calle Salazar
Espanola, NM 87532
(505) 753-2288
