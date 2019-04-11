Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles (Charlie) Trujillo. View Sign

CHARLES (CHARLIE) TRUJILLO Charles (Charlie) Trujillo, 69, a resident of La Mesilla formally of Pojoaque passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Luis and Andalecia Trujillo, and their infant daughter Jeanie. Brothers: David, Evaristo (Abie), Billy and Jerry. Nephews James and David, sisters-in-law Norma, Christine and Katalina. Charlie is survived by his siblings and their families, who loved him with all of their hearts. Jose Clemente Trujillo, Jim Trujillo (Vicky), Luciano Trujillo, Alex Trujillo (Martha) Arsenio Trujillo, Geraldine Mannix (Dan), Clara DeMaria (Mike), George Trujillo, Ramon Trujillo (Sandee). Sisters-in-law, Rosemary Gonzales, Maureen and Delores Trujillo. Charlie was a 1968 graduate of Pojoaque High School, he served in the United States Navy as a seaman in the USS Kitty Hawk Air Craft Carrier. Charlie also attended the College of Santa Fe where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1974.He was an avid sports fan, a loving son, brother, and uncle, he will be immensely missed. Funeral Service in memory of Charlie will be held at the DeVargas Funeral Home on Monday April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception in celebration of his life at 12:30 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 833 Early Street, Santa Fe. Burial services will take place at the National Cemetery at 3:00pm. The family of Charles Trujillo has entrusted his funeral arrangement to the DeVargas Funeral Home of the Espanola Valley, & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley. 505-747-7477

623 N. Railroad Ave.

Espanola , NM 87532

(505) 662-2400
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019

