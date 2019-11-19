Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLIE STRINGFELLOW. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLIE STRINGFELLOW JULY 25, 1929 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Charles C. Stringfellow came into this world July 25, 1929, born to Chester and Myrtice (Odom) Stringfellow on the family farm 10 miles west of Greenville, Alabama. After his mother's death when he was an infant, he and his older sister Mary Alice were raised by their stepmother Rosalie "Mama Rosie" McNaughton. He attended one-room schools in his farming community and then middle and high school in Greenville where he graduated as valedictorian at age 16. Charlie received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University in 1950 and a MS in Industrial Management from Purdue University in 1964. Charlie was a devoted husband to Ruth Graham who passed away in 1978 and to Jane Ann Platt whom he married in 1983. He was the father of four children: Ann (Steve) Masten, Scotti (Dan) Duis, Steve (Virginia) Stringfellow, and Richard (Simona Socrate) Stringfellow; and "adopted" daughter Kimbra (Trueman Sharp) Kenney. Charlie served 24 years as an officer in the US Army Signal Corps and then worked 24 years at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC). His overseas tours included Japan, Germany and Vietnam, where he was a battalion commander. He completed his military service as a Colonel working for the Joint Chiefs of Staff managing the development of computer systems for major commands worldwide. He was awarded the Legion of Merit a remarkable four times. At SAIC he led a program to develop and implement a command and control system for the Saudi Navy, launching SAIC's systems integration business, a defining moment for the company. Charlie and Jane resided in Arlington, VA until their retirement. They then built a home in Santa Fe, NM. Charlie was a Presbyterian elder and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Santa Fe. He was an expert beekeeper, avid photographer, and supporter of the Santa Fe Opera and Symphony. Charlie was an active alumnus and enthusiastic supporter of Auburn football. At age 89, he became a boxer through Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's disease until his passing on November 15, 2019. Along the way, he made numerous friends through his openness, curiosity and kindness; people he hadn't met yet were never strangers, just friends waiting to be made. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, wife Ruth, and sister Mary Alice Steinheimer. He is survived by his wife Jane, 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. The service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave, Santa Fe NM 87501, Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 am with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, 1704 Llano Street Suite B #110, Santa Fe NM 87505 or to the First Presbyterian Church. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

CHARLIE STRINGFELLOW JULY 25, 1929 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Charles C. Stringfellow came into this world July 25, 1929, born to Chester and Myrtice (Odom) Stringfellow on the family farm 10 miles west of Greenville, Alabama. After his mother's death when he was an infant, he and his older sister Mary Alice were raised by their stepmother Rosalie "Mama Rosie" McNaughton. He attended one-room schools in his farming community and then middle and high school in Greenville where he graduated as valedictorian at age 16. Charlie received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University in 1950 and a MS in Industrial Management from Purdue University in 1964. Charlie was a devoted husband to Ruth Graham who passed away in 1978 and to Jane Ann Platt whom he married in 1983. He was the father of four children: Ann (Steve) Masten, Scotti (Dan) Duis, Steve (Virginia) Stringfellow, and Richard (Simona Socrate) Stringfellow; and "adopted" daughter Kimbra (Trueman Sharp) Kenney. Charlie served 24 years as an officer in the US Army Signal Corps and then worked 24 years at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC). His overseas tours included Japan, Germany and Vietnam, where he was a battalion commander. He completed his military service as a Colonel working for the Joint Chiefs of Staff managing the development of computer systems for major commands worldwide. He was awarded the Legion of Merit a remarkable four times. At SAIC he led a program to develop and implement a command and control system for the Saudi Navy, launching SAIC's systems integration business, a defining moment for the company. Charlie and Jane resided in Arlington, VA until their retirement. They then built a home in Santa Fe, NM. Charlie was a Presbyterian elder and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Santa Fe. He was an expert beekeeper, avid photographer, and supporter of the Santa Fe Opera and Symphony. Charlie was an active alumnus and enthusiastic supporter of Auburn football. At age 89, he became a boxer through Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's disease until his passing on November 15, 2019. Along the way, he made numerous friends through his openness, curiosity and kindness; people he hadn't met yet were never strangers, just friends waiting to be made. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, wife Ruth, and sister Mary Alice Steinheimer. He is survived by his wife Jane, 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. The service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave, Santa Fe NM 87501, Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 am with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, 1704 Llano Street Suite B #110, Santa Fe NM 87505 or to the First Presbyterian Church. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close