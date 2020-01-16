Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Whited. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLOTTE WHITED Charlotte Whited, 83, of Santa Fe, passed away on January 8th surrounded by her family. Born in Los Animas, Colorado, the family moved to Santa Fe in 1952. After graduating Santa Fe High, she married her sweetheart, Joseph Whited. Joe Joined the Navy where they raised four boys and traveled the country. Upon retirement, they moved home to Santa Fe. Charlotte worked at the New Vistas for many years. She enjoyed knitting, needle work, but most of all she loved being with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Geneva Ramsey; and her husband, Joe. She is survived by her sister, Janet; brother, Charles; sons, Edward, Charles, Michael, James, their families; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:30am at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45pm. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

