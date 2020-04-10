IN LOVING MEMORY OF CHARMAY ALLRED The Board and Staff of The Lensic Performing Arts Center wish to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Charmay Allred, who passed away on April 9, 2020. Charmay was a beloved member of our board of directors, a longtime Lensic supporter, and a part of our family, known for her feisty sense of humor and generosity in all things. Her love of the arts and commitment to The Lensic, along with many other nonprofits in Santa Fe, will long be remembered and appreciated. We miss you already, Charmay, and hope that wherever you are, there's a great piano bar. Thank you for all you brought to our community.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020