CHARMAY ALLRED We join all of Santa Fe in mourning the loss of our beloved Charmay Allred. The Museum of New Mexico Foundation was one of many organizations in our community that she made infinitely better through her involvement. Charmay was a Foundation trustee for more than 20 years, a member of our Founders and Legacy Societies, and a longtime member of the leadership of the Friends of Archaeology. Her presence graced our many events over the years and our staff were regulars at Charmay Nights at Pranzo and Vanessie. She was a contributor and champion of every Foundation initiative and campaign for the Museum of New Mexico system and we will be forever grateful for her support. Her graciousness and generosity extended to innumerable individuals, as well, including many students whom she mentored to astounding careers. Above all, we loved and adored Charmay and her wit and spirit will endure in us all, for all time. Board of Trustees & Staff Museum of New Mexico Foundation

