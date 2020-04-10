Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charmay Allred. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARMAY ALLRED The Board of Trustees, faculty and staff of the Institute of American Indian Arts and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Charmay Allred. Her legacy will live on in the countless Indigenous students and IAIA alumni she influenced with her kindness, generosity, and mentoring. For all her support and contributions to Indigenous arts and cultures, we honor her with a poem by Joy Harjo, IAIA Alumna and 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States 2019: Eagle Poem To pray you open your whole self To sky, to earth, to sun, to moon To one whole voice that is you. And know there is more That you can't see, can't hear, Can't know except in moments Steadily growing, and in languages That aren't always sound but other Circles of motion. Like eagle that Sunday morning Over Salt River. Circled in blue sky In wind, swept our hearts clean With sacred wings. We see you, see ourselves and know That we must take the utmost care And kindness in all things. Breathe in, knowing we are made of All this, and breathe, knowing We are truly blessed because we Were born, and die soon within a True circle of motion, Like eagle rounding out the morning Inside us. We pray that it will be done In beauty. In beauty. ~Joy Harjo (Muscogee Creek Nation)

