IN MEMORY OF CHARMAY ALLRED The Spanish Colonial Arts Society board, staff and artists are mourning the loss of our dear friend, Charmay Allred. There are numerous contributions to her credit; member of the board of directors, generous supporter and founder of the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art, gala chair of Celebraci¢n, and overall participation in many of our sponsored events. She was very important to the Society for her commitment, dedication, and strong championship of the traditional arts and artists of Spanish Market. We were blessed to have had her friendship and known her wit and grace. Charmay was very much appreciated and will be fondly remembered. To have known this remarkable and elegant woman was a true blessing.

