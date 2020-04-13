Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARMAY BOURDEAU ALLRED. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARMAY BOURDEAU ALLRED JANUARY 4, 1937 - APRIL 8, 2020 Who was Charmay Bourdeau Allred? She was born in Maryland. She was relocated to Glendale, California as a young child. She attended Glendale Union Academy where, at the age of fifteen she met her husband to be Edward Campbell Allred. She was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Maynard Bourdeau. Her family was deeply rooted in the Seventh Day Adventist religion. She was a graduate of La Sierra College in La Sierra, California. She did her post-graduate work at Redlands University. She married Edward Allred, MD at the age of twenty-three. She was a journalist and an English teacher for several years in Glendale. She was the sister-in-law and dearest friend to Rives Allred Wiggins. She aptly co-mothered Rives' four children, Joe Contreras, MD, James Contreras, Laura Contreras Webb, and Edward Contreras. She was an interior designer. She discovered the magic of Santa Fe in 1977. She met Forrest Fenn at Fenn Galleries, who became a life-long friend, the very first day she arrived. She made Santa Fe her permanent home in 1993. She became the heartbeat of the art and museum communities within the first few years. She was especially driven by her love for the arts and delighted in supporting artists. She was an ardent and passionate advocate of numerous museums and The Lensic Performing Arts Center. She had a special love for the inimitable piano gifts of Doug Montgomery and David Geist. In summary, her contributions to Santa Fe were immense and exhaustive. She leaves a devoted and loving family; her husband, Edward Campbell Allred, MD; his sister, Rives Allred Wiggins; Rives' children; Joe, James, Laura, and Edward, whom she adored; her brother, Brent Bourdeau; his sons, Brent and Barklay; sister-in-law, Peggy Allred and her children, also beloved, Ryan, Jason, and Kyle; and sixteen great nieces and nephews. Charmay touched the lives of her family and a multitude of friends, including her dear friend Nancy Reynolds, in ways that are too vast to mention. Due to the worldwide pandemic, we are obligated to postpone the of celebration of life for this extraordinary woman. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests any donations to the five institutions to which she was dedicated: Santa Fe International Folk Art Market 620 Cerrillos Road Santa Fe, NM 87505 Museum of New Mexico Foundation PO BOX 2065 Santa Fe, NM 87504 Wheelwright Museum 704 Camino Lejo Santa Fe, NM 87505 Institute of American Indian Arts Foundation 83 Avan Nu Po Road Santa Fe, NM 87508 Lensic Performing Arts Center 211 W. San Francisco Street Santa Fe, NM 87501 505-988-1234

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 14, 2020

