CHRIS L. ARCHULETA Chris L. Archuleta, 58, passed away April 1, 2020 after a short illness. Preceded in death by his father Eustaquio Archuleta.Survived by his mother Isabel Archuleta; brothers Eustaquio J.R., Richard (Diana), Pete (Tina), Frank (Debbie), Ernest (Freda), David; sisters Connie Gallegos, Clara Sweeney, Patricia Padilla (Tony), Christina Aragon; godmother Matilda Rios; goddaughter Cindy; aunts, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Chris served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Worked and retired from the City of Santa Fe Maintenance Department. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday August 26th 10 a.m. Cristo Rey Church. Covid guidelines will be followed. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com