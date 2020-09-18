1/2
CHRISTELA MATTINGLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHRISTELA MATTINGLY Christela (Chris) Mattingly born October 25, 1933 to George Babcock and Carlota Velarde Babcock was adored and loved by family and countless people whose lives she touched by her catechism teachings and devotion to St. Anne's Parish. Chris will be fondly remembered for serving frito pies to high school students at Woolworth for over 20 years to her accomplishments as the Top Tupperware Salesperson of the Southwest. Chris was a native Santa Fean whose biggest love was for her family, annual tamale making, and spending time at a local casino. Chris is preceded in death by her husband Leon and leaves behind her brother Joe Babcock, her children Bernadette Parnell, Lillie Sandoval, Charlotte Lindsey, and Phillip Mattingly, their spouses Bob, John, David, and Tammy, her grandchildren Joshua, Nicholas, Carlos, Jessica, Vanessa, Fallon, Meggan, Hannah, Justin, Leah, Levi, and Laura and their spouses, Cindy, Blythe, Michelle, Zach, David, and Nate, her great-grandchildren, Audrey, Jordan, Brittany, Aaron, Ethan, Mattingly, Ophelia, Rosalind, Reid, and Holly as well as her nephews David Babcock, Steve Babcock, Richard Babcock, and niece Elizabeth Gonzales. Rosary Wednesday September 23 at 9:00 and memorial service at 10:00 both at St. Anne's Parish. Interment 12:30 at the National Cemetery. Pallbearers are Bob Parnell, Joshua Parnell, Nicholas Parnell, John Sandoval, Carlos Sandoval, and David Lindsey. Levi Mattingly is Honorary Pallbearer. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved