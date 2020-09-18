CHRISTELA MATTINGLY Christela (Chris) Mattingly born October 25, 1933 to George Babcock and Carlota Velarde Babcock was adored and loved by family and countless people whose lives she touched by her catechism teachings and devotion to St. Anne's Parish. Chris will be fondly remembered for serving frito pies to high school students at Woolworth for over 20 years to her accomplishments as the Top Tupperware Salesperson of the Southwest. Chris was a native Santa Fean whose biggest love was for her family, annual tamale making, and spending time at a local casino. Chris is preceded in death by her husband Leon and leaves behind her brother Joe Babcock, her children Bernadette Parnell, Lillie Sandoval, Charlotte Lindsey, and Phillip Mattingly, their spouses Bob, John, David, and Tammy, her grandchildren Joshua, Nicholas, Carlos, Jessica, Vanessa, Fallon, Meggan, Hannah, Justin, Leah, Levi, and Laura and their spouses, Cindy, Blythe, Michelle, Zach, David, and Nate, her great-grandchildren, Audrey, Jordan, Brittany, Aaron, Ethan, Mattingly, Ophelia, Rosalind, Reid, and Holly as well as her nephews David Babcock, Steve Babcock, Richard Babcock, and niece Elizabeth Gonzales. Rosary Wednesday September 23 at 9:00 and memorial service at 10:00 both at St. Anne's Parish. Interment 12:30 at the National Cemetery. Pallbearers are Bob Parnell, Joshua Parnell, Nicholas Parnell, John Sandoval, Carlos Sandoval, and David Lindsey. Levi Mattingly is Honorary Pallbearer. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com