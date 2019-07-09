CHRISTIAN PIERCE MATHEW MOLINA Christian Pierce Mathew Molina age 9, passed away unexpectedly July 6, 2019. He was born to Jodie E. Martinez and Samuel L. Molina on August 4, 2009 in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his uncle Christopher Michael Molina. He is survived by his Father Samuel L. Molina and Mother Jodie E. Martinez; Sisters Nevaeh J. Martinez Santana Augino; Grandparents Mike and Tess Molina and Loni and Kaylene Beltran; and Great Grandma Lubell. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 12:00p.m. at Zion Church in Pojoaque located at 18010 US Hwy 285, Santa Fe NM 87506. A Funeral Service will start at 1:00p.m. with burial to follow at the Pojoaque Cemetery. Pallbeares are Curtis Aguino (Uncle), Mathew Lasiloo (Uncle), Michael Nicholas (Cousin), Michael Tapia (Favorite Friend), John Chavez (Cousin), and Carlos. Honorary Pallbearers are Christopher Molina (Best Friend and Best Cousin) and Iva Martinez (Another favorite Cousin). Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 10, 2019