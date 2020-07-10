1/2
CHRISTIANA V. MAESTAS
CHRISTIANA V. MAESTAS MARCH 18, 1981 - JULY 4, 2020 For most of us, July 4th means a day to celebrate our freedom; a day we feel most appropriate for Christiana to pass from this world. Each year she will want us to celebrate her life with fanfare and fireworks - a time to reflect on the freedom from her struggles on this Earth. Christiana is survived by her mother Frances Ramirez-Maestas; her sister Monica F. Maestas; and her nephew and godson Mateo. She was preceded in death by her father Rudy O. Maestas. Services are pending, please visit the funeral home website. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
