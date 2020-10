Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of

Christina Ann Marie Gonzales

Three Year Anniversary

May 26, 1971 – October 13, 2017



Our beloved daughter, cherished mother,

wife, sister, and friend.

We love you and miss you dearly.

~Mom, Dad, Reuben & Little Reuben

Rey Jr., Laura, Mark, Michelle, & Aric



A mass will be held at St. Anne's Church on Tuesday, October 13 at 7:00 a.m. However, if you cannot attend due to COVID-19 please remember Christina in your prayers.

May God bless everyone for their kindness.







