CHRISTINA (TINA) WESCOTT CORDOVA Christina (Tina) Wescott Cordova entered the kingdom of heaven on September 11, 2019 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Leavenworth, KS on February 2, 1948, she was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents. Tina is survived by her sons, Ricardo (Bobbi) Cordova of Monument, CO and Ryan (Brandi) Cordova of Santa Fe, NM. Grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Kianah, Kyle, Courtney, Cole, Noah, Maci and Joshua. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela (Ronald) Rich of Valatie, NY and Suzanne Wescott (Mark Piccione) of Albuquerque, NM, and many sisters/brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. Tina was devoted to her family, active in the Smith-Memorial Presbyterian Church in Truchas and a long-time educator who received a Bachelor's degree from American University and a Master's degree from the University of New Mexico. She taught at the Presbyterian Day School in Truchas, John Hyson School in Chimayo, San Juan Elementary School and McCurdy Elementary School, where she retired in 2012. Tina loved to travel with her grandchildren, her sisters, sisters-in-law, and her dear friend Sophie Silberman. The family wishes to thank Laura Espinoza for her heartfelt caregiving during Tina's final days. They would also like to thank the father of her children, Dicky Cordova, her church family, the staff at Del Corazon Hospice and all her loving friends and family for their love and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Santa Cruz United Methodist Church, 405A South McCurdy Road in Espanola. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mayo Clinic for pancreatic cancer research, in her honor at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org. The family of Christina (Tina) Wescott Cordova has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 18, 2019