CHRISTINA M. VARELA
CHRISTINA M. VARELA

On behalf of Christina's parents, sister, fiance, and extended family, we would like to thank all our family and friends for your condolences and prayers. We are thankful for the food, gifts, including the monetary contributions that will be used for Christina's headstone.
Christina loved life and her family and friends dearly.
A memorial 90 day mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 4:00 p.m. at San Isidro Church, Santa Fe, NM.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
04:00 PM
San Isidro Church
