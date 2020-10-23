CHRISTINA M. VARELA



On behalf of Christina's parents, sister, fiance, and extended family, we would like to thank all our family and friends for your condolences and prayers. We are thankful for the food, gifts, including the monetary contributions that will be used for Christina's headstone.

Christina loved life and her family and friends dearly.

A memorial 90 day mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 4:00 p.m. at San Isidro Church, Santa Fe, NM.







