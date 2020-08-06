CHRISTINA MICHELLE VARELA Christina Michelle Varela born April 3, 1987, passed away on July 24, 2020, to be with her Grandpa Luciano "Lucky" Varela, Great-grandmother Ella Trujillo, and Grandpa Victor Martinez Christina is survived by her loving mother and father, Annette Martinez-Varela and Jeff Varela; her sister, Camille Marie Varela (Vince Aragon); fiance, Marco Baldonado and her dog, "Bullet"; grandparents, Amelia Martinez, Joe Tapia, Evangeline "Concha" Clokey; great-grand-mother Dube Naranjo; great-aunt Lupe Varela; aunties, Denise Leal, Rebecca "Becky" Tapia, and Susan Varela; uncles, Vincent Leal, James Varela, and Fr. John Cannon; God sister, Ashlyn Tapia-Gallegos; cousins, Amanda (Ryan), Michael (cousin Hunter Benny), and Alyssa Leal; Adam, Aaron, Alyssa, Andrea, and Nicholas Varela; adopted sister, Shai Baca (niece Leiliana); extended families Martinez, Trujillo, Varela, and Tapia. She is also survived by her beloved friends and co-workers. Services will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at San Isidro Church, 3552 Agua Fria St. Santa Fe, NM, 87507. Face masks are required. www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com