CHRISTINE CHRIS WOODS DE RAEL Christine "Chris" C. Woods de Rael, born April 10, 1946, passed away in Colorado on May 31, 2020. Chris grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where her family had settled for several generations. Chris met her husband of 51 years in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the couple relocated to Colorado in 1975 with their daughter, where they have remained since. Chris obtained a B.S. in Psychology from Colorado State University and then an Ed.S in School Psychology from the University of Northern Colorado. She went on to become a nationally certified neuropsychologist specializing in working with juveniles. Chris was a School Psychologist for 28 years in the Sheridan, Jefferson County, and Denver Public School Districts, respectively. Chris is survived by her husband James (Jim) Woods, daughter Kimberley Woods Vanselow, son-in-law Jason Vanselow, sister Dolly Garcia, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned for the fall of 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Children's Law Center. A more detailed obituary may be found at heflebowerfuneralservices.com
