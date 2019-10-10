Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTOPHER GEORGE RODRIGUEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTOPHER GEORGE RODRIGUEZ AGE 64 PHIL 1:3 TO THANK MY GOD EVERY TIME I REMEMBER YOU. Died Saturday, 05-October-2019 Chris had an unswerving Trust in God that kept him strong and gentle amid the trying times during three years battling prostate cancer. "My Glass is always full - half air, half water." Chris gave us quiet grace, a smile on his kindly face, and touched us all with Loving hands that bore the marks of years of toil. "In my next life I'm going to play golf, play craps, and laugh." Chris was preceded in death by Grandparents, Nanny and Pompo, and Father, John J. Rodriguez. Chris was a loving Husband to Carol, a loving Father to Mykel, a loving Grandfather (BaaBaa) to Zeke, a loving Son to Mercedes, a loving Brother to Cecilia and husband George, a loving Brother to John and wife Kristy, a loving Brother-in-law, a loving Uncle to more than 40 nieces and nephews, and a loving and supportive friend to all who were fortunate enough to bask in his warming light. A funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Joseph Vigil on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10:00 am. Cristo Rey Catholic Church Canyon Road - SF, NM.

CHRISTOPHER GEORGE RODRIGUEZ AGE 64 PHIL 1:3 TO THANK MY GOD EVERY TIME I REMEMBER YOU. Died Saturday, 05-October-2019 Chris had an unswerving Trust in God that kept him strong and gentle amid the trying times during three years battling prostate cancer. "My Glass is always full - half air, half water." Chris gave us quiet grace, a smile on his kindly face, and touched us all with Loving hands that bore the marks of years of toil. "In my next life I'm going to play golf, play craps, and laugh." Chris was preceded in death by Grandparents, Nanny and Pompo, and Father, John J. Rodriguez. Chris was a loving Husband to Carol, a loving Father to Mykel, a loving Grandfather (BaaBaa) to Zeke, a loving Son to Mercedes, a loving Brother to Cecilia and husband George, a loving Brother to John and wife Kristy, a loving Brother-in-law, a loving Uncle to more than 40 nieces and nephews, and a loving and supportive friend to all who were fortunate enough to bask in his warming light. A funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Joseph Vigil on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10:00 am. Cristo Rey Catholic Church Canyon Road - SF, NM. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close