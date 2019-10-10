CHRISTOPHER GEORGE RODRIGUEZ AGE 64 PHIL 1:3 TO THANK MY GOD EVERY TIME I REMEMBER YOU. Died Saturday, 05-October-2019 Chris had an unswerving Trust in God that kept him strong and gentle amid the trying times during three years battling prostate cancer. "My Glass is always full - half air, half water." Chris gave us quiet grace, a smile on his kindly face, and touched us all with Loving hands that bore the marks of years of toil. "In my next life I'm going to play golf, play craps, and laugh." Chris was preceded in death by Grandparents, Nanny and Pompo, and Father, John J. Rodriguez. Chris was a loving Husband to Carol, a loving Father to Mykel, a loving Grandfather (BaaBaa) to Zeke, a loving Son to Mercedes, a loving Brother to Cecilia and husband George, a loving Brother to John and wife Kristy, a loving Brother-in-law, a loving Uncle to more than 40 nieces and nephews, and a loving and supportive friend to all who were fortunate enough to bask in his warming light. A funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Joseph Vigil on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10:00 am. Cristo Rey Catholic Church Canyon Road - SF, NM.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019