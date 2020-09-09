1/1
CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH MAVIS-CAMPION Christopher Joseph Mavis-Campion died on July 14th, 2020 in an automobile accident at the age of 39. While he bugged us to no end while he was alive, it was one of his favorite things to do, we miss him terribly. He was a kind and loving person under a somewhat rough exterior and we hope that some people got the chance to know that side of him. He always had a special place in his heart for animals and children. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter or children's organization in Chris's name. We will have a celebration of his life after this covid business is over. Until then, have a shot in his name and hug your loved ones! "You can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him."

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
