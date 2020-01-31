Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTOPHER MATHER YOUNG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTOPHER MATHER YOUNG Christopher Mather Young, 73, died peacefully in his sleep on 1/13/20 in Westminster, CA. The son of Elizabeth Mather and Raymond Lobeck Young, he lived most of his life in Santa Fe. He retired from full-time employment at Christus St. Vincent Hospital after 30 years, but continued on as a full-time volunteer for 8 more years. Chris was much beloved, respected, and valued for his diligent work ethic, his gentleness, and his kindliness. In 2019 Chris retired fully and moved to southern California to live near his family. Always looking for helpful things to do, Chris soon began volunteering at the retirement home where he lived, and at the little school next door. He was a faithful and active participant in Sunday worship and a weekly Bible study. Sports trivia, jigsaw puzzles, and old-time TV shows were some of his favorite pastimes. His good humor brightened the days of all who knew him. His many friends in Santa Fe count it a privilege to have known him as long as they have, and they grieve his loss. His surviving family misses him very deeply, indeed; Ann Davis Rougle, Mary J. Davis, Susan Davis Winslow, David Anderson Mather, Elizabeth Coward Shorrp, and Nelson Cabell Coward.

