CHRISTOPHER VAL ORTIZ Christopher Val Ortiz, age 50, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away due to a sudden illness on August 24, 2019. He was born December 13, 1968 in Santa Fe. Christopher is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernesto and Ramona Ortiz, and Carlos and Elenor Diercks. He is survived by his father Val E. (Brenda) Ortiz; mother Sandra (Gus Roybal) Ortiz; sister Michelle (Hector) Ortiz and their children Adrian and Raquel; daughters Jarenda Ortiz and her son Emilio and Holly Ortiz; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chris had a great sense of humor and a fierce sense of loyalty to his friends and family. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 9:00 am at Rivera Family Funeral Home's Kiva Chapel of Light, located at 417 Rodeo Road in Santa Fe, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019