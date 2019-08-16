CHRYS BERNHARDT JASCHKE Chrys Bernhardt Jaschke, our beloved husband, brother and friend, passed away on August 11, charging through life as he always had. He leaves behind a myriad of accomplishments in the construction industry in New Mexico, including having served as president of the Associated General Contractors. Throughout the course of his career, Chrys presided over the construction of some of the state's most beautiful and imaginative public buildings and private homes. An inimitable sportsman, scholar, businessman, and culinary wizard, with an unrivaled knowledge of New Mexico's most remote and scenic areas, Chrys shared his expertise and his love for all of these things with his friends and family. Chrys is survived by his wife, Susan, sisters, Virginia and Michelle, and brothers, Justin and Derek. His nieces, nephews (for whom, he would point out, he is the favorite Uncle), and extended family will miss his dry humor. His beloved dog Kobe will miss their walks together and stealing Chrys' excellent cooking off the counter. He will be remembered as someone who never failed to put family first. Friends are welcome to join the family and share memories at the Inn at Loretto on Friday August 23rd at 3pm.

