CINDY LEIGH ROYBAL 8/17/64 - 9/26/19 Mom, It's hard to believe that it's been a year since you left us to be with God the Father. We think about you every day and we miss you more than ever. Our hearts are heavy with sadness but filled with comfort knowing you're in heaven looking down at us and smiling. Tyler, Isabella, and myself all miss your warm hugs, beautiful smile, delicious dinners, and caring words. Not a day goes by that we don't look up to a beautiful sky or the mountains and say, "Hi Mom! We Love and Miss You!" All your friends and family continue to tell us sweet things about you and what they miss most. Even though you're no longer with us here at home, you are still in our thoughts and in our hearts. To all those that knew our Mother, please join us at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. for an anniversary mass in her memory.



