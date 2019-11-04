CIPRIANO MARTINEZ JUNE 20, 1931 - OCTOBER 29, 2019 Passed away due to an illness surrounded by his loved ones. He is reunited in death by his loving wife Flora, and daughter JoAnne Martinez, and other family members. He is survived by his loving six children. Gloria Salagado (Arnold), Patricia Abeyta (Candido), Steve Martinez, Ruth Martinez, Frances Martinez, Donnie Martinez (Bernadette) 19 grandchildren 30 great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be: Don Martinez Sr., Don Martinez Jr., Steve Martinez, Antonio Santiago, Isaac Romero, Candido Abeyta. Services will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Rosary will begin at 8:30 followed by Mass at 9:30. Burial will begin 11:15 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 5, 2019