Cirilo "Greg" Sandoval

February 9, 1943 – September 18, 2020



Cirilo "Greg" Sandoval of Pecos, New Mexico passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1943 to Telesfor and Rosalia Sandoval in Pecos, New Mexico.

Greg had a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and served in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, he received two Purple Heart medals for his service. He was a disabled veteran and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He was also a member of Living Word Church. He was married to Theresa Sandoval and they had a daughter, Jessie Sandoval and a son Johnathan Sandoval (Monica). He is preceded in death by his parents Telesfor and Rosalia Sandoval, his wife Theresa, six brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his children Jessie Sandoval and Johnathan Sandoval (Monica), his brother Delfino Sandoval, granddaughters Theresa Sandoval, Alexis Sandoval, Christy Sandoval, Rosie Sandoval, and Bianca Gonzales, grandson Lucas Sandoval and great-granddaughter Destiney.

Services will be held Friday October 16, 2020 at the Church of Christ at 1213 Don Gaspar in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The viewing will be from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral mass from 10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by a last ride through the town of Pecos, New Mexico. Burial at the National Cemetery will be held on Wednesday the 21st at 10:30.

Pallbearers are Percy Sandoval, Prax Sandoval, James Tanuz, Roy Sandoval, Vincent Smith, and Ricardo Reyes. The family will hold a reception at their home at 1858 NM HWY 63 Tererro, New Mexico on Saturday October 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store