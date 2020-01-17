Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleo Fowler. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

CLEO FOWLER Cleo Fowler, age 73 passed away suddenly on November 21, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. She was born on May 5, 1946 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Bill and Betty Fowler. She married her friend and love, Jim Griffith in January 1979. She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty and William; brother, Bruce Fowler; and daughter, Samia Sandoval. She is survived by her husband, James Griffith; son, Aaron Fowler; niece and nephew, Mike and Lindsey Fowler; and son, Jeff Griffith; granddaughter, Eliza Fowler; and many members of her extended family whom she loved and touched deeply. Cleo loved to help things grow and was a lifelong organic gardener. She loved exotic tomato varieties and roses. For forty years Cleo worked as an obstetric nurse, first assisting with home births then as a labor and delivery nurse in hospitals. It suited her life in service to others and as a member of 1199NM, AFSCME, she worked tirelessly writing state legislation to provide safe staffing for all New Mexico hospitals and also advocated for persons with disabilities. Cleo attended Ohio State University, and then St. Johns College of Santa Fe, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. Attending the college of Santa Fe she became a registered nurse. She loved to travel, camp, and hike in the wilderness, sing, dance, and play music. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning January 25, 2020 between 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

CLEO FOWLER Cleo Fowler, age 73 passed away suddenly on November 21, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. She was born on May 5, 1946 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Bill and Betty Fowler. She married her friend and love, Jim Griffith in January 1979. She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty and William; brother, Bruce Fowler; and daughter, Samia Sandoval. She is survived by her husband, James Griffith; son, Aaron Fowler; niece and nephew, Mike and Lindsey Fowler; and son, Jeff Griffith; granddaughter, Eliza Fowler; and many members of her extended family whom she loved and touched deeply. Cleo loved to help things grow and was a lifelong organic gardener. She loved exotic tomato varieties and roses. For forty years Cleo worked as an obstetric nurse, first assisting with home births then as a labor and delivery nurse in hospitals. It suited her life in service to others and as a member of 1199NM, AFSCME, she worked tirelessly writing state legislation to provide safe staffing for all New Mexico hospitals and also advocated for persons with disabilities. Cleo attended Ohio State University, and then St. Johns College of Santa Fe, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. Attending the college of Santa Fe she became a registered nurse. She loved to travel, camp, and hike in the wilderness, sing, dance, and play music. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning January 25, 2020 between 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close