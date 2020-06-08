DR. CLYDE E. TOMLIN NOV. 7, 1918 - MAY 19, 2020 Dr. Clyde E. Tomlin, was born in Arnett, OK to Rev. H.D. Tomlin and Stella Warble Tomlin, one of five sons. He considered Hominy, OK his hometown. He graduated in medicine from the University of Oklahoma in 1945 and practiced cardiology and internal medicine in Oklahoma and New Mexico for 40 years. He is survived by his niece, DeAnn Baker (Richard) of Oklahoma City and his nephew's wife, Cindy Tomlin, of Atlantic Beach, FL. This is all he wanted to include in his obituary. Clyde lived an amazing 101½years of life serving others and making friends wherever he traveled. Compassionate, tenacious, loving, dear, determined, inquisitive, and incredible were words that were shared as friends near and far learned of his passing. To the end, his inquisitive mind engaged others in stimulating conversations and discussions. He was the first Caucasian physician to hire African Americans to work in his medical practices in both Oklahoma and New Mexico, being far ahead of his time in civil rights issues. He treated all with dignity, respect, and forthrightness regardless of race, sexual identity, culture, or economic status. One of his unexpected joys was seeing Barack Obama elected president of the US, something that he never thought would happen in his lifetime. After he retired, he worked part time caring for inmates at the NM Penitentiary in Las Vegas and tried to improve conditions for inmates. He made many trips to Mexico to visit friends he had made on his first trip, delivering good, used clothing, medical supplies, and treats for the children and puppies (his shelter dogs were always at the center of his life as he provided a tender home for each). He spent a month volunteering his medical skills in a small town in Haiti. He had a gift for languages and spoke Spanish and French fluently, with a smattering of understandable Portuguese and Creole, in order to better relate to his patients. He was predeceased by his brothers Philip, Harry, Richard, and Ralph, as well as his nephews Richard Denny Tomlin, Jerry Tomlin, and Robbie Tomlin. We thank the marvelous team of caregivers from Coming Home Connections, EGIS and Ambercare of Santa Fe for their compassionate care during his last month. Memorial donations may be made to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society or Westminster Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held sometime in the future.



