CLYDE BELLE GRAY PONDER Clyde "Belle" Gray Ponder, "Fairy Queen of the Classroom", was born to Maurelle Pickens and 'The Honorable' Andrew Gant Ponder, in Newport Arkansas on Aug 7, 1951, passed away on September 26th, 2019 after courageously battling numerous health challenges for many years; dying peacefully with loved ones around her. Belle was an amazing person; memorizing Mozart on the piano as a child to hide the fact that she could not read music, was a candy striper in the local hospital at the age of 12, eventually becoming a nurse's assistant, then saved her money to go to Europe as a high school student, graduated in philosophy from Randolf-Macon Women's College in Virginia, moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico then founding, in her early twenties, Santa Fe Preschool in 1975, which she taught at and directed for nearly twenty years, insisting, from the start, being a forerunner in the advanced thinking; that the parents take a parenting class so that they would not 'undo at night what progress had been made at school during the day'. She went on to earn a Masters Ed. in early childhood development and education at Antioch Graduate School. She also received a M.A. in counseling from Antioch Graduate School in 1987. Belle has been an LPCC therapist also, working with all ages of students and parents, teaching 'life skills'; headed the Viva Familia Program at the Santa Fe Rape Crisis & Trauma treatment Center. She worked at Children's Garden Montessori for many years, working as the self-proclaimed 'fairy queen of the classroom' (something the kids could understand), till the day she died; introducing 'Project Kindness', teaching non-violence and 'how to talk so kids will listen and listen so kids will talk', singing them to sleep every day and describing to them her lunch and other important subjects of interest. She loved to cook, create art, use clothes and sparkly (not bling) jewelry as an art form and to wow the children; she sang with an extraordinarily enchanting voice; having perfect pitch and musical ability to quickly remember lyrics and tunes; also loved to dance with the 'Santa Fe dancers'; 2-stepping, waltz, ranchero, schottish, zydeco and polka (or anything else) with her loving husband of 24 years, Thor Sigstedt; also treasured living along the Galisteo Creek in Spirit Valley. Surviving children are Agate Maurelle Ponder-Sutton and Corey Fiona Ponder-Sutton and their father, her first husband, Sam Sutton; also step-children, Tara Pack and grandchildren Abe, Torsten and Signe; also Dylan and Sophia Sigstedt; also brothers, Gib and Andrew Ponder. Belle should have been paid by local merchants to roam the isles and waiting lines, spreading wit, good humor and cheer to customers, cashiers and sackers alike. Belle will be dearly missed by a throng of 'fans' and family. There will be an informal celebration/memorial on October 13th, details to be found by Tuesday, October 1st on www. adventuretrailsranch.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 6, 2019

