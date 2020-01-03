CLYDE JOHN LUCERO Clyde John Lucero, age 47, passed away on December 30, 2019 with his loving family at his side. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:15 AM with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1301 Osage. Interment will take place immediately following the Funeral Mass. To view the full obituary, please visit the on-line guest register for Clyde at www.RiversideFunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 5, 2020