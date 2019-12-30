Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COLLEEN ROSE FIDEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLLEEN ROSE FIDEL A lifelong resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away December 25, 2019 at her home in Santa Fe, NM. She was born on May 9, 1927 to Joe Fidel and Rose Ashkar Fidel. Rose had a lifelong career as an educator and began her career teaching at St. Frances Parochial School in 1952, later teaching drama and coaching the cheerleaders at St. Michael's High; Eventually working for the Santa Fe Public Schools she was a math teacher and later principal of De Vargas Junior High and Santa Fe High School until she retired in 1992. Before she retired, Rose calculated that she worked with 44,000 students throughout her career. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Rose Fidel; her brothers: Michael, Victor and Edward; sisters-in-law: Christine Fidel and Janette Fidel. She is survived by her 2 sisters: Correen Mae (her twin sister) and Margaret; and her sister-in-law, Dolores Fidel; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 9:00a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00a.m. Burial will take place at Rosario Cemetery following the mass. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to . CELEBRATING 50 YEARS Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

