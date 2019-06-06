Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONNIE DILLON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONNIE DILLON On Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, Constance Stewart Dillon - Connie, peacefully left this world for the world of the divine. She was born Dec. 6, 1950. Her spirit was nourished by her connection to the radiance of our New Mexico skies, landscapes, smells of pi¤on and cedar after a rain, and rainbows gracing us all with momentary colors, never to be repeated again. So was Connie's time here, helping her dog Friends find new homes, or helping their owners find their ways with their dogs; each interaction was never the same. She opened the door to experiencing the dogs' guidance, learning and expanding into a gentler place, no matter where they came from or what their previous behavior had been. Con unlocked many doors for the dogs and their owners in her own way. She was relentless in pursuing the expertise of trainers throughout the U.S. and England. Her thirst for the latest techniques to help bring more awareness to owners and their beloved dogs was a gift. Connie wrote: "It's true, I've always felt that the service I provide for owners and dogs is a healing, particularly when the two come together and respect each other and understand one another. I would always love for the energy to come through when touching dogs, I suppose with prayer, everything is possible." She is survived by her brother Jay and sister Porter. Her dogs Midchen, Teddy and Liza have magical new homes. Donations would be appreciated in Connie's name to the Assistance Dogs of the West assistancedogsofthewest.org P.O. Box 31027, Santa Fe 87594, or the Santa Fe Animal Shelter sfhumanesociety.org 100 Caja del R¡o Road, Santa Fe 87507. Cherished memories --We had 57 years at our spiritual base, our home in Tesuque Canyon, most of them with Mom and Dad. --Walking the mesa and trails behind our home, Connie, Jay and Porter together with their dogs. --Feast day at Tesuque Pueblo with our dear Terry T. and her family. --Christmas Eve, lining Acequia Madre with farolitos. For 13 years, Con had the farolito sand delivered to the parking lot at Acequia Madre School. Filling farolito bags, we experienced the quiet and golden light before the crowds descended upon the street. --Holiday lunches and dinners with our family and friends at our nine-foot round dining table. --Nights at the opera with Kane and Ken. --11 years on summer dog trips to Colorado with Porter. -- Con's glowing presence upon her returns from Sai Baba's ashram in India. --Thursday evenings with her Sai Baba devotees. --Collecting sea shells from treasured beaches around the world for her designs. --Gatherings with our beloved friends from the University of Denver her alma mater. --Con's volunteer work with shelter dogs in Santa Fe and around the U.S. We are grateful to our diverse Santa Fe community for their love and support for our sister Connie. We share our embraces and humanity with those around us. Thank you, from Porter and Jay Dillon Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 9, 2019

