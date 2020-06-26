CONSUELO (CONNIE) B. SALAZAR Consuleo (Connie) B. Salazar, 84, passed away with her loving family by her side on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her Santa Fe home, following a lengthy illness. Connie was born November 17, 1935 in Santa Fe, the daughter of David J. and Isabel Moya Baca. She married Santiago D. Salazar in Santa Fe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Santiago; parents, Isabel and David Baca; a son, Michael Salazar; and two daughters, Mary Martha Salazar and Martha Yvonne Salazar. Connie is survived by her sister, Cecilia Barela; two daughters, Maria Salazar and Margaret Salazar; son, Matthew Salazar; daughter-in-law, Dianna Padilla; three grandsons, Christopher Salazar, Randall Rodriguez, and Matthew Salazar, Jr; and great-granddaughters, Adelynn Salazar and Aria Rodriguez . Connie devoted her earlier years as a baseball coach, Mother Magna to the Agua Fria Youth Group, and was an active Fiesta Council Member. Connie worked for the Juvenile Detention Center and the Santa Fe Downs before going to work for the City of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, and the State of New Mexico in various positions before she retired. Following her retirement she was appointed by Governor Richardson to the Adult Parole Board, a job she took very seriously and was so proud of. Connie was a very dedicated Democrat and served as Ward Chair for her district for over 40 years. She managed various campaigns, went door to door and attended rallies to assist many members of the party in their campaigns. She received the Ben and Carmen Lujan Award in 2014 for her outstanding participation in the Democratic Party. She was very active in her community and at San Isidro Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Parish Council. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at San Isidro Parish Center, followed by private family burial services at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Randall Rodriguez, Margaret Salazar, Christopher Salazar, Matthew Salazar, Francine Lobato, Cristol Vigil, and Dianna Padilla Connie's family has requested memorial contributions in her name be directed to Cancer Foundation for New Mexico, 3005 S. St. Francis Dr., Suite 3-B, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.