CONSUELO E. VALDEZ CONSUELO E. VALDEZ, age 77, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones after a lengthy illness. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Elias Valdez, Parents; Pablo and Adelina Tafoya, and sister Zenaida, in-laws; Candido and Merenciana Valdez. She is survived by her children; Rosemary (Todd) Wilson, Gina Valdez, Larry Valdez (Marla), Veronica (Daniel) Archuleta, Jessica Valdez (John). Her grandchildren; Jerome Coriz, Jr., Nathan (Jocelyn) Coriz, Tiffany Valdez (Goldie), Sarah, and Christina Valdez, Elias, Brittney, Daniel, Jr., Danette Archuleta, Alex, and Amelia Valdez, Jaylen, and Jayden DeVargas, and Carys Coriz. Great-grandchildren; Shayanne Valdez, Joseph Trujillo III, Autumn, Carina, and Azailah. Siblings; Viola Buchan, Maria Padilla, Luis Tafoya, Mateo Tafoya, Ernestina Tait, Peter Tafoya, and Adelita Tafoya. She was raised on San-Acacio Hill. She was a member of the Blue Army and a devoted Catholic. She was hard working and a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. Pallbearer's; Jerome Coriz, Jr., Nathan Coriz, Elias Archuleta, Daniel Archuleta, Jr., Michael Tait, George Padilla, and Joseph Valdez. Honorary Pallbearer; Joseph Trujillo, III. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 6:30 pm at St. Anne's Catholic Church, SF, NM. Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 pm. Reception following Burial at St. Anne's Parish Hall. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 13, 2019
