Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Consuelo "Koki" Sanchez. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

CONSUELO KOKI SANCHEZ JANUARY 27, 1929 - NOVEMBER 23, 2019 Consuelo "Koki" Sanchez, 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Fe on Saturday, November 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph Luis and Juanita E. Salas; her siblings Frances Miller and Miguel Escudero. Koki is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Henry; their children, Max, Carlos (Sally), Frances "Panch" (Anna), Felice Silva (David), and Rick; grandchildren, Monica Silva, Lauren Bell (Garrett), Carly Sanchez, Kathleen Ramos (Kacy), and Valerie Silva; great-grandchildren, Orion and Phoenix Bell. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Henry will miss his favorite dance partner and best girl. The family will miss her animated expressions, good sense of humor and feisty spirit. The family would like to sincerely thank Tomasita Gallegos for her loving care of Koki and the staff at Ambercare for their guidance and support. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a charitable donation to the of NM in her name. A rosary and funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 beginning at 10am. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45pm. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

CONSUELO KOKI SANCHEZ JANUARY 27, 1929 - NOVEMBER 23, 2019 Consuelo "Koki" Sanchez, 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Fe on Saturday, November 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph Luis and Juanita E. Salas; her siblings Frances Miller and Miguel Escudero. Koki is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Henry; their children, Max, Carlos (Sally), Frances "Panch" (Anna), Felice Silva (David), and Rick; grandchildren, Monica Silva, Lauren Bell (Garrett), Carly Sanchez, Kathleen Ramos (Kacy), and Valerie Silva; great-grandchildren, Orion and Phoenix Bell. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Henry will miss his favorite dance partner and best girl. The family will miss her animated expressions, good sense of humor and feisty spirit. The family would like to sincerely thank Tomasita Gallegos for her loving care of Koki and the staff at Ambercare for their guidance and support. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a charitable donation to the of NM in her name. A rosary and funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 beginning at 10am. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45pm. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.