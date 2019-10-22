CORINE (CORA) ORTIZ MONTOYA Welcoming Corine (Cora) Ortiz Montoya, 84, Santa Fe Native, to Heavens on October 21, 2019, left a legacy of her love for God, husband, and family. Cora inspired many to God just by her smile and faith. Preceded in death by daughter, Georgia Lynn, brother George Ortiz, parents, Max and Rufina Ortiz, mother and father in-law, Marcos Montoya and Maria Luz Caballero. Survived by loving husband, John A. Montoya of 63 years, children: George Montoya (wife Juella), Ben Montoya (wife Nancy), Laurie Farris (husband Mel), and Karen Montoya-Padilla; grandchildren: Erik, Nick, Amber, Felicia, Candice, Stephanie, Shane, Phillip, Stephen, Deborah, Kevin, Ian, Dominic, Bo, Raquel, Andrea, Dawn Luz and 21 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren and brother in-law, Cecil Montoya. Public Viewing Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Kiva Chapel of Light, located at 417 E Rodeo Road, from 6-8pm, Santa Fe, NM. Celebration of Life service for Cora will be held at 12:30 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019, Grace Community Church, 2247 Camino Carlos Rey, Santa Fe, NM. Thanks to Presbyterian Hospice Team and caregivers at Mi Casa Bonita. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mi Casa Bonita, 10 Camino De Vaca, Santa Fe, NM 87507. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019