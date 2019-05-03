CRAIG DEFOREST Craig DeForest, Santa Fe resident, died Tuesday evening after injury from a fall. Craig is known for his well-developed systems thinking and application particularly in business operations, great sense of humor and love of laughter, and deep philosophical and spiritual thought. He was a founder of the local Leadership Santa Fe and contributed to new business development initiatives. He lived by his beliefs, "He/she who can love can be; he who can be can do; he who can do, is," - George Ivanovich Gurdjieff. He was a loving servant and gentleman. He is survived by two sisters and other family. He was preceded by his wife Emily in 2010. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 4, 2019