CRUZITA VERONICA GARCIA APOLONIO FERNANDO GARCIA SR. Cruzita Veronica Garcia was born on October 22, 1947 and passed away August 16, 2019. Her husband of 53 wonderful years, Apolonio Fernando Garcia Sr. was born on 0ctober 25, 1944 and passed away September 1, 2019. Today is my Mom's one year anniversary of her passing, and my Dad sadly passed away two weeks later from a broken heart. They were inseparable and my Dad just wasn't able to go on without her. Mom and Dad there isn't a day that goes by that I don't think of you. You both were taken from us all, much too soon. I want you to know that you have and will always mean the world to me. You both were the greatest parents anyone could ever ask for. God has a reason for everything and I know he needed two more angels in Heaven, I just wish we had more time together. We think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, until we meet again. There aren't enough words to express what you both mean to us all. Your legacy will carry on through your family. We all wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the love you both shared with each other and to all of us. We will be together again one day, until then I will keep your memory alive.



