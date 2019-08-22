Send Flowers Obituary

CRUZITA VERONICA GARCIA Cruzita Veronica Garcia known too many as Mrs. Veronica" or "Ronnie" was born in Santa Fe, NM on October 22, 1947 and passed away on August 16, 2019. Cruzita was married for 53 wonderful years to Apolonio F. Garcia Sr. and they have four wonderful children. Throughout her life she was always selflessly caring for others. First to the many children she cared for at her daycare, and then to the elderly at various assisted living facilities around Santa Fe. She would go above and beyond for each child or adult under her care, she treated them like she would her own family. Her husband and family care about her deeply and she is very missed. She was a true angel on earth. She was loved by everyone that met her. She may be gone but will never be forgotten. Cruzita is survived by her life long husband of 53 wonderful years Apolonio F. Garcia Sr. and their four children. Apollonio Garcia Jr. (Raquel) Dawn Barela (Freddie), Joseph Garcia, Martin, and her beloved cat Sylvester, sisters Marcella Valdez (Tacho), Vangie Romero, Martha Hoffman, Frances Fitzgerald, and her brothers Isaac Martinez, "Bobby" Martinez (Helen), Leonard Martinez (Barbara). Cruzita also had many Grandchildren Brandie Moulton, Santana Barela, Leon Rael, Krystle Serrano; Joshua and Jonathan Corrales; Destiny Jones, Emma Pace, and her great grand children Isiah Serrano, and Kennedy and Lucas Baca and Chanel and Stella Moulton. She is preceded in death by her mother Margaret Martinez, her father Isaac Martinez, Father and Mother-in-law Joe C. Garcia and Bernadette (Bernie) Garcia, and sister Cecilia Martinez, and brothers Phillip "Felipe" Martinez, Milton Martinez, Step Brother Vincent Martinez, Grandson Patrick Rael, and her beloved pets Chunky and Kitty. The family is accepting donations on their GoFundme page at the following link https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-cruzita-garcia?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_m Funeral arraignments will be set at a later date. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 23, 2019

