Cynthia Tucker Jamieson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CYNTHIA TUCKER JAMIESON Cynthia Tucker Jamieson, of Frisco, Texas, passed away on May 31, 2020. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all that knew and loved her. She was born on November 29, 1941 in McPherson, Kansas to Henry Vee Tucker and Irene Eldridge. Cindy graduated from William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. After raising young children, she led a successful career in outside sales and real estate. A consummate hostess, she loved entertaining and making spaces beautiful by decorating. Cindy had exquisite taste in jewelry and eventually created a prolific collection of her own design to both wear and sell. Cindy's career took her to Santa Fe, Denver, and Tulsa before she returned to Texas to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Full of life, she made friends everywhere she went. Visiting Cuchara, Colorado has been a tradition of the Tucker family for six generations. Cindy's summer cabin held a special place in her heart as a retreat to connect with family and friends. From hat parties, July 4th celebrations, a game of checkers to quiet reflections by the steam, Cuchara valley was Cindy's home away from home. Cindy was involved in many charitable and volunteer activities. She was particularly dedicated to her local Rotary and PEO chapters. Cindy was beautiful inside and out, loving, fiercely loyal and made the people in her life feel special. Her children valued her unconditional love and friendship. She attracted many friends and admirers with her vivacious spirit and easy laughter. Cynthia Jamieson is survived by her two children, Jennifer Dawn Jamieson of Colleyville, TX; Kyle Tucker Jamieson and his wife Erin Rae Jamieson and their four children, Jessica Lynn Jamieson, Logan Tanner McCoy, Tucker Vee Jamieson, and Annabelle Elizabeth McCoy of Bedford, TX; her sisters Gloria Tucker Rennie and her husband Raymond M. Rennie of Norman, OK and their three children, Edward Tucker Cokely, Evan Morgan Rennie, and Colin Mathew Rennie and her sister Pamela Suzanne Tucker and her wife Alison Goodgame Tucker and their two children, Savanna Vee Tucker and Harrison Vee Tucker of Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by her mother Irene Eldridge, her father H. Vee Tucker, her stepmother Norma Jean Tucker and sister Vanessa Vee Tucker. A celebration of life will be held in the coming months. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved